White Rock issues scavenger challenge

The City of White Rock is launching a ‘Search the Rock’ scavenger hunt on Sept. 1, 2021, to encourage people to explore the city. (Aaron Hinks file photo)

The City of White Rock is challenging residents far and wide to explore the city for a chance at a share of more than $4,500 in prizes.

‘Search the Rock’ – a free online scavenger hunt – begins on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and is an app-based game that can be played on iOS or Android devices.

The game includes selfies, special events, public art, businesses and landmarks, with point-earning challenges that range from GPS-based and multiple choice, to QR code- and video-based, according to a news release.

While anyone can participate, players must come to White Rock to claim any prizes they score by doing so.

Prizes up for grabs include a trio of getaway packages valued at $750 to $1,500, and White Rock-based gift card packages valued at $200. There will also be random draws on Sept. 8, 15 and 22 for a $50 gift card.

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker described the scavenger hunt as “a great way to get out and celebrate our seaside community.”

“Compete as a team or as an individual, share images of the local scenery and attractions and finish the tasks in the game for a chance to win some prizes,” he said in the release.

Sign up at whiterockcity.us2.list-manage for tips and the game password, then play between noon Sept. 1 and 3 p.m. Sept. 26.

For more information and contest rules, visit whiterockcity.ca/searchtherock

