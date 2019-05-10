White Rock coffee fundraiser to benefit pier repair

White Rock’s pier collapses in the December 2018 storm. A series of fundraising initiatives to help with repairs have been spearheaded by local resident and Telus staffer Josh Weston. (File photo)

A White Rock man who works for Telus is spearheading a fundraising campaign to raise money towards the repair of the city’s iconic pier.

Josh Weston said Friday (May 3) that the effort launched mid-February with the “inaugural White Rock Pier PopUp Fundraiser Gallery in the uptown shops of White Rock,” and has included donations for new-customer subscriptions and a pledge to match donations (up to $10,000) to the White Rock Youth Ambassadors site.

Weston, who is senior regional market manager for Telus, says $25 will be donated to the pier repairs – up to $10,000 – for every new subscription to Telus PureFibre by June 1; the Youth Ambassador matching-donations initiative is also capped at $10,000.

Next up, is a fundraiser June 10 at Laura’s Coffee Corner (2-15259 Pacific Ave.), where Telus will match all coffee and food sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a giant cheque presentation.

Weston – who attended Ray Shepherd Elementary and Semiahmoo Secondary and says he spent many years enjoying the pier as a youth – commended Telus for supporting the initiatives, which he said are examples of what the company “does in the background for the community that they may not necessarily be aware of.”

He said he’s made a point of separating the fundraising efforts from those of a larger group of companies who are banding together to fundraise because, for him, it’s a personal goal.

The pier initiative is not Weston’s first through Telus.

In December, he drove an effort that raised $5,000 for Peace Arch Hospice Society.