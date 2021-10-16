White Rock businessman donates $400K to charity on his own birthday

Manjit Lit gave $100K each to four groups, including Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

White Rock businessman Manjit Lit celebrated his 73rd birthday Oct. 12 by donating $100,000 each to four different charities, including the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation. (Contributed photo)

It is better to give than to receive.

That certainly appears to be the sentiment of a White Rock businessman who celebrated his 73rd birthday in unique style on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Manjit Lit donated $400,000 to four Lower Mainland charitable organizations, including the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation.

During a birthday luncheon held at Bombay Banquet Hall in Surrey, Lit – who is the owner of Litco Investments Corporation, a property development company – issued four cheques for $100,000 each to PAHF, Surrey Memorial Hosptial Foundation, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) for Guru Nanak Diversity Village.

The Peace Arch Hospital donation was earmarked for mental health services.

Among those who attended the luncheon were Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, MP Sukh Dhaliwal, MP Randeep Sarai, Labour Minister Harry Bains, and MLA Jinny Sims.

