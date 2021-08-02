Where can you find one of the best taprooms in the world? Langley, that’s where.

You are looking at one of the coolest taprooms in the world, as selected by the 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards. It’s in Langley, at the Smugglers’ Trail Caskworks in Walnut Grove. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

One of the coolest taprooms in the world is located in Langley, at the Smugglers’ Trail Caskworks in Walnut Grove.

That was determined by the 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAs) earlier this year, when the brewery and taproom won gold in the “coolest taproom” category and also won gold for the category of best brewery rebrand in the world-wide competition.

Know as the “Crushies” the competition recognizes the best artwork, design and retail marketing efforts behind craft beer.

Smugglers’ Trail Caskworks owners Jamie Overgaard and Stephen Gregorig gave a shout-out to Robert Blaney Design and builders Westmont Group for creating an “amazing taproom and production facility.”

“We are so honoured to have been chosen amongst the other awesome breweries in these categories!” they said.

Their website explains the name comes from the outlaws who traveled the Smugglers Trail during BC’s 19th Century Gold Rush, to “embody that enterprising spirit in our craft, producing delicious beers with memorable character.”

For its second year, the CBMAs accepted entries from five regions around the world as opposed to last year’s awards which only accepted entries from North America.

CBMAs co-founder Jim McCune was “impressed by the sheer creativity, innovation, and caliber of marketing displayed in entries from around the world in every category.”

Co-founder Jackie DiBella explained the winners were chosen by a panel of more than 300 Judges from around the world, who had their work cut out for them.

“The difference between winners came down to a quarter of a point in some cases – it was a tough competition!” DiBella commented.

A total of 196 awards were presented to brewers, designers, and marketing agencies around the world, with 65 Platinum Crushie winners, 117 Gold Crushie winners and 14 Silver Crushie winners.

Winning entries can be viewed on the CBMAs websites’ 2021 Winners Gallery (https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/2021-winners-gallery/)

