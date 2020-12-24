What’s the good news, 2020? Sicamous pub owners plan for retirement

The Eagle Valley News looks back at some of the year's positive stories

Richard, Peggy and Rob Chmilar are retiring after 41 years of owning Brothers Pub in Sicamous. The pub is hosting one last party to see them off on Jan. 11. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

As 2020 draws to a close, the Eagle Valley News is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

The Chmilar family has seen a lot of change in Sicamous during their 41 years pouring the town’s drinks at Brothers Pub and Grill.

As new management prepares to take over the pub on the community’s Main Street, the outgoing owners took some time to reflect on life serving meals and slinging libations before throwing one last party.

The Chmilars’ first foray into the pub business in Sicamous came when Rob Chmilar, his wife Peggy and parents Alex and Irene took over Caesars’ neighbourhood pub in 1979. Caesars once stood just down Main Street from their current establishment.

Rob, Peggy, Irene and Alex Chmilar pose for a photo shortly after taking ownership of Caesars’ Neighbourhood pub, the predecessor of Brothers. (Contributed)

Rob, his brother Rick (Richard) and the rest of the Chmilar family soon relocated up the street to Brothers Pub’s current location, allowing them to open a cold beer and wine store along with the pub. The original Brothers Pub was largely destroyed by a fire in 1993 and then rebuilt in its current location.

Along with the location, many other things have changed in the years for the Chmilars. Peggy said the clouds of cigarette smoke which wafted out the doors on a Friday night are a far cry from the smokeless Brothers of 2020.

The Chmilars said the pub saw more year-round regulars when more year-round jobs from mills and dam projects were available in the area, and routinely enjoyed a packed house on nights when the softball league was playing.

Some famous faces, mostly from the hockey world, have sat atop a barstool at Brothers. Rick recalled serving former hockey player Darryl Sydor and also Ron McLean of Hockey Night in Canada.

Rick said some of his favourite patrons of the pub and liquor store were tourists from as far afield as Germany and the Netherlands who routinely praised Sicamous for its natural beauty.

The Chmilars said the pub has been kept running by many excellent staff members over the years.

“It’s the people that make it a pub, the patrons and the staff, ” Rick said.

