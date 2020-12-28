What’s the good news, 2020? New microbrewery a dream come true for Salmon Arm couple

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year's positive stories

Adam and Genean Morrow are on the verge of opening their new brewery the Morrow Beer Company in Salmon Arm. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)

As 2020 draws to a close, the Salmon Arm Observer is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

A Salmon Arm couple’s dream which started in the kitchen of their studio apartment has foamed up and spilled over into a soon-to-open craft brewery.

Adam and Genean Morrow have wanted to own a brewery since Adam’s first experiments with home brewing. After putting plenty of sweat equity into the former Windmill Meats location on Lakeshore Drive, they plan to open the Morrow Beer Company in November.

Adam says he plans to brew up a range of beer varieties with something for everyone. He said a kolsch, hazy pale ale, IPA, fruited wheat ale and an oat porter will be among the first batches to hit the Morrows’ taps.

Read More: Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in North Shuswap, BC SPCA investigating

Read More: City installs speed humps along Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm

Read More: Bear shot in Lake Country due to ‘people problem’

Read More: Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Along with the Lakeshore Drive location, the Morrows plan to have beer on liquor store shelves. They are currently set up to can beer and Adam said they hope to move on to bottling as well in the future. Genean added they plan to distribute kegs to select restaurants in the area as well. Distribution will initially focus on the Shuswap and communities between Salmon Arm and Kelowna.

<a href="https://twitter.com/SalmonArm"="

mailto:jim.elliot@saobserver.net” target=”_blank”>jim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm Observer