WHAT’S IN STORE: Real estate brothers from Langley lace up for charity

It's a Christmas tradition: The Schreder Brothers take on Ingram Mortgage Brokers in a hockey battle.

In an effort to save their tarnished reputation, the Schreder Brothers are lacing up their skates this weekend and inviting others to do the same.

Schreder Brothers Real Estate Group of Langley is once again hosting a free family skating event with Santa this Saturday, Dec. 23, as well as facing off against their arch rivals at Ingram Mortgage team in a charity hockey game.

They lost in last year’s match up of Ingram Vs. Schreder, and Jamie Schreder won’t stand for it.

“As some of you know, the rivalry between the Schreder Brothers and Jeff Ingram – Ingram Mortgage Team is a real and tangible rivalry,” he said.

But the Ingram’s team has been trash talking the Schreder Brothers, saying they aren’t really competition at all, noting Ingram has won three years in a row now.

“Expect your Christmas to be ruined again this year,” said Jeff Ingram.

The sixth annual ice event, being held at Surrey Sport & Leisure Centre (16555 Fraser Hwy.), is a fundraiser for Sources Langley Food Bank, explained Schreder.

Last year’s event raised in excess of $6,500 and a pickup of food.

“We love doing this event not only for the benefit of the food bank, but also to bring our friends and family together so close to Christmas for a good conversation, an update on all of their busy lives,” he said immediately after last year’s event.

The skate and game in 2016 attracted about a hundred people, despite bad weather. This year, Schreder is hoping to literally pack the Fleetwood sports facility.

And this year, he’s hoping to top the amount of donations.

Schreder invited folks to come for the public skate from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., then asks them to stick around for what he calls a “fun-filled battle of the titans on the ice.”

It promises to be entertaining, he said, and only request is that everyone offer a cash donation, or bring non-perishable food items for the food bank. That, and of course, he’s hoping guests will cheer on his team in the “epic, fun-filled clash.”

.

Blankets are plentiful

Speaking of realtors, the real estate agents in Langley helped collected thousands of blankets and warm clothing during a recent blitz.

The annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive ran for a week in mid-November.

“More than 36,000 Lower Mainland residents will receive blankets and warm clothing this winter thanks to donations collected during the 23rd annual” event, said Jill Oudil, president of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.

The campaign involved hundreds of realtors who collected clothing and blankets on behalf of the less fortunate in their individual communities.

“A warm blanket can mean the world to someone who is suffering in the cold,” said Derek Wiess, a spokesman for the Union Gospel Mission – one of 70 Lower Mainland charities that received donations from the drive.

“Year after year the blanket drive makes an immediate difference in the lives of people who need dour help the most.”

.

Helping warm someone’s heart

And speaking of keeping warm and giving to needy families and individuals this holiday season, the two go together thanks to another Langley business.

Airco Heating and Cooling is giving away a new, fully installed York gas furnace – including a new thermostat – to a deserving Fraser Valley homeowner next month.

The criteria, they have to demonstrate a financial or situational need where they are unable to replace their old and outdated furnace.

Nominations are being accepted online and by mail until Dec. 31, then a four-person committee will review each nomination and chose three potential recipients, explained Airco owner Dan Hunter.

The winner, or “top ranked recipient” will be informed Jan. 16.

“We are excited to help warm someone’s heart this Christmas, and we’d appreciate your help in finding that family,” Hunter said.

Asked why he’s doing it, Hunter said: “Family and community is important to who we are and what we do. Our community has many homeowners who do not have the financial resources to update their old and outdated heating system. This means they live with cold homes, the risk of breakdowns, or worse.”

He classified his family as being “very fortunate” and said giving back to an “amazing community” seemed appropriate.

“With so many worthy charitable causes, we had some difficulty in deciding what to do. Until we read a story about a family who suffered through a very tragic situation simply because they didn’t have the money to fix their home heating system,” he said.

“Then we realized we should stick to what we do best. We contacted our York distributor and they were excited to get on board and help out by donating the equipment and we will do the installation at no cost to the homeowner.”

So, for the month of December, they’re searching for a deserving family. He note the family should own their home, but their circumstances have made it impossible to upgrade their old furnace.

“Our objective is to share the Spirit of Giving and give back to our community.”

For more information, visit Airco’s website.