WHAT’S IN STORE: New Langley eatery looks to make eating healthy convenient

Editor Roxanne Hooper's weekly Langley business column starts off with the opening of a new Freshii.

It’s a great place to be when there’s simply never going to be enough space in print to tell you about all the growth, expansions, and happenings going on in Langley’s business community.

So, I’ve had to go online to tell you more about Friday’s (April 13’s) grand opening of the new Freshii’s restaurant.

Sharanjeet Gill and her 10 member team opened up shop back in January, but will be hosting a grand opening celebration Friday, starting at 10:30 a.m. in the Fraser Crossing Mall at 208th Street and Fraser Highway.

“I used to work in many good companies, but they were all unhealthy and I decided to purchase a franchise which is healthy, and which I can help other people eat healthy,” Gill said, explaining her motivation for opening the business with her brother.

She was drawn to the 13-year-old franchise started out of New York City by Mathew Corrin who shared Gill’s desire to make healthy eating convenient.

They’ve opened in a 1,100-square-foot space, which the Surrey resident said did not require any significant renovations.

The grand opening gets under way at 10:30 a.m. Friday, making this the second Freshii location in Langley and one of more than 30 in the Lower Mainland.

Stay tuned for much more about business in Langley, including find out from regional manager John Roberts about what’s behind the massive Chapters renovations currently underway.

I’ll also be telling you more about a furniture makeover fundraising event by The Passionate Home on April 21. It benefits Habitat for Humanity.

You’ve probably already caught the story about a $4.5-million BMW expansion, but I’ll be bringing you some details on the relocation of Jim’s Pizza from Fort Langley to Walnut Grove, and details about a bunch of chamber happenings.