WHAT’S IN STORE: Langley consumes caffeine for underprivileged kids

Camp Day: Tim Hortons is again dedicating all proceeds from coffee sales Wednesday to kids camps.

Christian Morrando, a server at Tim Horton’s Langley City store for more than a year, is helping to promote this Wednesday, June 6’s Camp Day. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

On Wednesday, June 6, 100 per cent of proceeds of hot coffee sales at Tim Hortons Restaurants across Canada will send more than 20,000 youth from low-income homes to a Tim Horton Camp for a life changing experience, including several Langley children.

It’s all about buying a coffee and changing a life.

In Canada, one in seven children live in poverty, and youth from low-income homes face additional obstacles when it comes to academic performance, relationship building and physical and emotional well-being.

Since 1974, The Tim Horton Children’s Foundation has provided more than 257,000 youth a camp experience that unlocks their hidden strengths, develops critical life skills, and supports them to find their own success and thrive as contributing members of their own communities, said Dave Newnham, president and executive director of Tim Horton Children’s Foundation (THCF).

“Camp Day is our biggest and most impactful annual fundraiser,” Newnham said.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Tim Hortons restaurant owners and their guests on Camp Day. More than 20,000 youth from low-income homes will attend a Tim Horton Camp this year and with each coffee sold on Camp Day, we’re one step closer to building a brighter future for our campers and making a positive impact in their communities.”

The THCF operates seven camps across Canada and the U.S.

The camps are open year-round and deliver two signature programs intentionally designed based on decades of experience and current best practices in the youth development field.

The goal of the summer program is to prepare campers, ages 12-16, for a successful life after high school. Over five summers, Campers develop skills, overcome challenges and embrace leadership opportunities.

“Over the years, the camp experience teaches you that you’re stronger than you think you are, and lessons I could take home to reach for success,” said Sunita Dave, a youth leadership graduate. “Camp gave me the inner strength to push for my dreams and make it into a competitive university program, something I never thought was possible.”

During the school year, the Foundation offers two, four-day camp experiences for groups of students, Grades 6 to 8.

At camp they learn social, emotional and leadership skills while developing a greater group connection. Partner schools are selected from priority neighbourhoods where the majority of students come from low-income homes.

“Camp Day is such an exciting day at Tim Hortons and our restaurant owners and their teams always go above and beyond to raise additional funds and to celebrate with our guests,” said Sami Siddiqui, president of Tim Hortons Canada.

“Over the last 25 years, our communities have come together to raise over $175 million, providing thousands of young Canadians with a life-changing camp experience.”

Buying a coffee on June 6 isn’t the only way to support Camp Day. Returning for the third year are limited edition Camp Day bracelets, available now for a donation of $2.

Guests can join the Camp Day conversation by using hashtag #CampDay on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to show their community how they’re helping to build a brighter future for kids.

Guests can also make a one-time, or monthly donation online at any time at www.timhortons.com/campday. In doing so, you help give more kids the opportunity to discover their full potential.