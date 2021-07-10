What will $1.1 million get you in Revelstoke

A look at what million dollars will get you in the Interior of B.C.

“A million dollars is trash,” remarked a tourist visiting Revelstoke from Vancouver while walking on Mackenzie Avenue last week.

Revelfolk who’ve lived here for multiple generations has seen the housing market creep up and then quickly boom to a point where a million dollars really doesn’t go a long way.

Have you ever wondered what a million dollars will get you in B.C.?

Starting with Revelstoke, this quaint little six-bedroom, three bathrooms, 2700 square foot home will set you back a $1.1 million. Located downtown this 114-year-old property has a lot size of 7500 square feet. But how does that compare to elsewhere?

Looking at real estate in Invermere and for a similar price of around $1.1 million you can get yourself a five-bedroom, four-bathroom lakefront home with a square footage of 3,582. Described as a “park-like and elevated lake view property” this house sits on a lot of 23,086 square feet.

Across the Selkirk’s in Golden, often comically referred to as east Revelstoke, seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home with 3,560 square feet of floor space costs around $900,000. This home is only a five-minute drive to downtown and 20 minutes to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. It sits on a lot of 8,537 square feet.

Would you ever make the jump to east Revelstoke?

Why not head north to Valemount where you can pick up this log home located five minutes from downtown for $900,000? equipped with a hot tub, five beds, three baths, a games room and 2,905 square feet of floor space. This property has multiple garages and sits on a lot of 28,416 square feet.

If you’re really tired of mountains, ski seasonaire’s, sledders, tourists or worse mountain bikers then why not head north to Quesnel. Where for $1.1 million you can secure a lakefront property described as “a modern waterfront masterpiece.”

Where do you stand, is a million dollars trash, what’s important to you and is living in Revelstoke worth it?

