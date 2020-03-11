Western Speedway, and the 80.97 acres of land on which it sits, is on the market. (CBRE Victoria photo)

Western Speedway hits the market

West Shore landmark says 2020 season still guaranteed

A West Shore landmark is on the market.

The nearly 81-acre piece of land housing Western Speedway was listed by a commercial real estate agency this week, boasting more than 42 acres of commercial land and 3.34 acres of residential land marked as developable.

The speedway, which opened officially in 1954, features a recreation park and 4/10-mile paved oval track.

READ ALSO: Langford has ‘no plans’ to make changes to Western Speedway after noise complaints

No price is listed for the land, which is zoned for multiple uses including commercial recreation, family residential and rural residential. Langford’s Official Community Plan designation fro the property is business or light industrial.

The listing says the Millstream Road property “provides the rare opportunity to acquire a commercial land site with significant scale and excellent proximity to Langford’s core and downtown Victoria.”

Western Speedway wrote on its Facebook page that the 2020 season is guaranteed. “We are excited to have a great 2020 season and many more,” reads the post.

The property is being marketed “through a competitive bid process,” according to the realtor, with the date for submissions slated for June 18 at 11 a.m.

READ ALSO: Annual Western Speedway tradition brings

the goods on Sunday mornings

A listing by commercial real estate agency CBRE Victoria says the Western Speedway property is being marketed through a competitive bid process. (CBRE Victoria)

nina.grossman@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Goldstream News Gazette

Previous story
Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

Just Posted

Most Read

  • 63rd annual festival in Burns Lake

    The 63rd annual Festival Of Performing Arts started March 4 in Burns Lake. The festival which covers many genres includes piano, vocal, speech arts and instrumental. The festival goes till March 12 at the Island Gospel Fellowship Hall and then the Speech Arts will be held at Francois Lake and Grassy Plains schools on March 13. The Gala Honours Concert is on March 14 at 7 p.m. back at the Island Gospel. The adjudicators have come from all over B.C.; CarolJoy Green from Prince George, Stephen Smith and Sarona Mynhardt from Vacnouver and Calvin Dyck from Abbostford. Seen here is Naomi Tearoe (Lakes District News photos)

  • If there was a vaccine for COVID-19, would you take it?

    Vote now in our weekly poll

  • Burns Lake citizens of the decade

    The recipients of the 2020 Bill Konkin Citizen(s) of the Decade award have been chosen.

  • Volunteers needed for Smithers homeless count

    I have reached Taber, AB with a little over 16,000 steps toward my next goal: Grassy Lake, AB. Taber is in southern Alberta; population 8,428 in 2016; Mayor Andrew Prokop. The wind has been cold but I love the feeling of spring in the air, even if it is just between some snow falling.

  • Homeless count to take place for the second time in Parksville Qualicum Beach area

    Seeking volunteers to help with the April 15 count

  • Salvation Army in Houston holds open house at new location

    The Salvation Army in Houston recently moved locations from Ninth Street now to the Houston Mall. On March 7 they celebrated their new location with a grand opening. Russel Tiljoe was in attendance and he blessed the new location, along with Major Dave Macpherson, area commander from Vancouver. The new location is much larger for food storage and houses the thrift store also. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • A tale of two breweries: How Smithers got it its brew back

    How two different breweries stepped in to fill the void for one thirsty mountain town