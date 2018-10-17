West Shore gala highlights public opinion on the best

Eight Ball Cafe's chicken Gorgonzola pizza is topped with tomato sauce, roasted chicken, Gorgonzola cheese and roasted garlic. The veteran-owned family restaurant opened Sept. 17 on Colby Avenue in Everett. (Rachid Ayouni) NEW CAPTION Pizza is always a favourite category when it comes to personal favourites on the West Shore

Rick Stiebel

News staff

Everyone has a personal, passionate opinion on what’s best, whatever the category.

That’s underlined by the more than 30,000 readers of the Goldstream News Gazette who took to the time to give an all thumbs up to their favourite choice in more than 40 categories for Best of the West Shore 2018.

All of those voted into the top three in each category have been notified, with this year’s including some brand new names and some old favourites as well. While all of the nominees have been included in this year’s WestShore Awards Gala, there are still some tickets available if you don’t delay because more than 80 per cent have already been sold.

The WestShore Chamber of Commerce and the Goldstream News Gazette are hosting the event on Oct. 25 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Westin Bear Mountain. Tickets, which cost $85 plus GST for members and $90 plus GST for non-members, can be reserved by calling 250-478-1130. Organizers are also accepting prize donations for the Guess to Win contest, with all proceeds going to a local charity. Guess to Win is also a great way to profile your business and gain exposure at one of the biggest business events of the year.

The WestShore Chamber of Commerce appreciates the support of the event’s sponsors, including Coastal Community, Royal Roads University, Bear Mountain Resort Community, Camosun College, Coast Capital, the University of Victoria, Elements Casino, Brown’s Social House, Westshore Dental Centre, Telus, Brookes Westshore, Brown’s the Florist, Lynxedge Solutions, Chambers of Commerce Group Insurance Plan, Seriously Creative and PD Stover Professional Corporation.

If you would like more information on donating a prize, contact Sarah Henderson at events@westshore.bc.ca.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter