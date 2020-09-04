West Kootenay Fed Ex building nears completion

Construction at the new FedEx ground distribution facility near the West Kootenay Regional Airport is almost complete.
Operations at the facility are expected to begin in the fall.
Operations expected to start this fall
Building Trades Council executive director Andrew Mercier maintains the measures prevented a shutdown
