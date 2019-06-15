Wednesday farmers market returns to downtown Courtenay

The Wednesday farmers market will be 5th Street & England Avenue throughout the summer. Photo by William F Jorgensen

Wednesdays in Downtown Courtenay are about to become even busier.

Comox Valley Arts and the Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association have joined forces with the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market this year to bring you the Downtown Courtenay Summer Street Markets.

“We are very excited about this new partnership that brings a new and fanciful addition to liven up our downtown core throughout the summer, offering a fresh, urban experience for locals and visitors alike,” said Comox Valley Arts community engagement director, Kera McHugh. “For 11 Wednesdays starting on June 19, there will be eclectic shopping, farm fresh foods, live entertainment, and unusual sights in the downtown core along 5th Street & England Ave at the ‘top’ of downtown from 4-8 p.m.”

There will be a large selection of vendors bringing a variety of products from arugula to pottery and painting to zucchini and everything in between.

“The market brings local hand-made arts and crafts as well as food that has been grown, made, baked, raised or wild harvested right here in the Comox Valley and Strathcona Regional Districts. It’s like a mini festival each week,” said Twila Skinner, general manager of the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market. “You can stop by on your way home from work and pick up fresh local fixings for your dinner and handmade pottery for that someone special.”

For more information visit https://bit.ly/2IHVwuq or www.cvfm.ca