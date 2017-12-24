WATCH: Christmas comes early in the form of a new ride

With this summer’s massive wildfires and evacuations, it’s been a tough year in the Cariboo, and many families are still getting back on their feet.

The Cariboo Chevrolet team wanted to help.

General sales manager Doug Peters asked the community to share the story of a deserving individual or family who would truly benefit from the gift of a van.

“It’s been a difficult year,” Peters reflects. “With the fires and evacuations and now coming into the holiday season, some people are not in the best place, and we want to do what we can to help with that.”

Three residents were shortlisted as deserving the new vehicle.

Find out what happened at the giveaway:

Original video

Want to know more about how the idea originated:

Video2

***

Located in Williams Lake, Cariboo Chevrolet is the smart choice for new Chevrolet, Buick and GMC vehicles as well as a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles. Certified Service experts and a full-service Parts department will help keep your vehicle in top shape and driving like new.