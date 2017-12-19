Want to know how much your home is worth?

Consumers can find out the value of their homeâ€”or any home theyâ€™re interested inâ€”in less than 10 seconds by visiting remax.ca. (IMAGE CREDIT: CONTRIBUTED)

RE/MAX of Western Canada launched an industry-leading pilot project, in partnership with Landcor Data Corporation, which allows remax.ca visitors to discover estimated values of homes in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Consumers can find out the value of their home—or any home they’re interested in—in less than 10 seconds by visiting remax.ca, typing in any Kelowna or West Kelowna address that isn’t already listed by a real estate agent, and then selecting the desired address from the drop-down menu. The home value estimate will appear at the top of the searched property page.

“RE/MAX understands today’s consumers want as much access to information as possible. The remax.ca Home Value Estimate Tool gives accurate, up-to-date estimated values of properties within seconds,” said Elton Ash, Regional Executive Vice President, RE/MAX of Western Canada, in a press release.

“Anecdotally, we’ve already received a lot of positive feedback regarding the usefulness of this tool. Eventually, we hope to provide free home estimates for communities throughout the entire country.”

Rudy Nielsen, Landcor President & Founder added that he’s been involved in real estate since 1961—both as an agent and a multi-office owner—and has admired the innovative leadership the RE/MAX brand has represented within the industry.

“My team is very pleased to work with RE/MAX of Western Canada, and we are very excited to be part of yet another leap forward,” said Nielsen.

Many RE/MAX Kelowna Sales Associates have already begun to spread the word about this innovative new capability to their clients.