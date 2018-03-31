Vopak investigates terminal development on Ridley Island

Port of Prince Rupert says the project for liquid bulk cargoes is in the concept development stage

In November 2017, the Port of Prince Rupert’s Road, Rail and Utility Corridor on Ridley Island had its first user, Ray-Mont Logistics. The port authority says it’s currently engaged with Vopak, an international company investigating the feasibility to develop a terminal for handling expanded liquid bulk cargoes on the North Coast. (Port of Prince Rupert photo)

After teaming up with AltaGas in 2017, Vopak is investigating developing its own export facility on Ridley Island.

In May, the global tank storage company based in Rotterdam, took 30 per cent interest in the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal project led by AltaGas, a Canadian company. When the partnership was announced, Vopak expressed interest in a separate project.

“The Prince Rupert Port Authority has been engaged with VOPAK investigating the feasibility of a development of terminal infrastructure for handling expanded liquid bulk cargoes,” said Shaun Stevenson, vice president of trade development and public affairs for the Port of Prince Rupert.

“Opportunities to support Canadian trade of liquid bulk cargoes such as LPGs [liquid petroleum gas], methanol and refined fuels have been previously identified in the Port’s Gateway 2020 plan. Vopak represents a world-class potential proponent with a proven track record to advance the terminal infrastructure that would be needed to efficiently and safely handle liquid bulk cargoes.”

Ridley Island has room to build. The Road, Rail and Utility Corridor was completed in 2015 to attract investment, and provide better access for future users on Ridley Island. Ray-Mont Logistics became the first user of the corridor in September 2017.

But Canpotex Potash Export Terminal was expected to be the first project to use the Ridley Island Road, Rail, and Utility Corridor. The company had provided $15 million toward building the $90 million utility corridor. In 2012, the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency completed a joint impact statement for the two projects. Then in June 2016, Canpotex abandoned its proposed $775 million potash export terminal after potash prices dropped.

Vopak has additional land rights on Ridley Island. The company has a 400-year history and operates in major trade routes around the world.

Stevenson said: “The project is currently in the feasibility assessment and concept development stage. Like any project development that is advanced in PRPA’s jurisdiction, its would be subject to a rigorous environmental assessment before advancing, and any transit of liquid cargoes would be subject to federal legislation, regulations, and world-class practices and procedures.”

