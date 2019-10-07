VIDEO: Yellow Point Farms offers fall family goat walks

The owners of Yellow Point Farms are opening their home to the public with farm tours and goat walks this fall.

Farm tours give people the opportunity to hang out with Nigerian dwarf goats, baby kunekune piglets, and babydoll sheep. The tour includes education about feeding the farm animals, the farm’s sustainable growing methods, and a chance to ask questions about farm life.

The goat walks will give people the chance to see 40 dwarf goats up close and personal. Walkers will accompany the goats on their daily morning trek through the property.

“We do farm tours all year, but this is more of a fall family event where we invite [the public] to come on our favourite thing that we do as a family,” said owner Rebecca Dault. “The goats pretty much do it every day. They go and forage along the path to the back of the property. It’s fun to see them in their natural habitat.”

The property is 32 acres with plenty of open space, and walkers can enjoy plenty of one-on-one time with the goats. The walk itself takes 45 minutes, with extra time afterward to roast marshmallows and spend more time with the goats.

It is recommended to bring children over the age of four, or children capable of keeping an adult walking pace, as the goats will not wait. The walk is not strenuous.

Yellow Point Farms is offering farm tours and goat walks in October. The next available goat walks are Saturday, Oct. 12, and Monday, Oct. 14. There will be a farm tour on Friday, Oct. 11. Space is limited to approximately 20 people to ensure everyone has ample time to spend with the goats.

The goat walk is $25 for adults and teens and $20 for 12 and under. There is also a VIP goat walk experience for adults only that costs $60.

For more information visit yellowpointfarms.com/farm-tours.

