Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, guides readers through a core exercise and stretches in this week’s edition of Workout Wednesday hosted by Langley Advance Times. (Brand Fitness video screen shot)

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with focus on core and stretches

Each week fitness instructor Marion Brand shares at-home workouts

Fitness instructor Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, is sharing a workout that focuses on exercising core muscles and stretching in this week’s at-home workout hosted by the Langley Advance Times.

Each week 57-year-old Brand will bring readers some workout inspiration they can try at home.

Watch this week’s episode below.

Langley Advance Times

