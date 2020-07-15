Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, guides readers through exercises using dumbbells in this week’s edition of Workout Wednesday hosted by Langley Advance Times. (Brand Fitness video screen shot)
VIDEO: Workout Wednesday focuses on compound exercises
Each week fitness instructor Marion Brand shares at-home workouts
Fitness instructor Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, is sharing a workout that focuses on compound exercises using dumbbells in this week’s at-home workout hosted by the Langley Advance Times.
Each week 57-year-old Brand will bring readers some workout inspiration they can try at home.
Watch this week’s episode below.
