VIDEO: Virtual industry tour shows Surrey business successes in cars, honey, samosas and more

Car restoration work at Jellybean AutoCrafters, in video posted to Surrey Board of Trade’s YouTube channel. (YouTube.com)

Surrey-area business successes are featured in a “Virtual Industry Tour” hosted by Surrey Board of Trade.

The organization’s annual in-person tour went digital during the pandemic, in a 70-minute video posted to YouTube on Friday (Sept. 10).

Eight businesses are featured at locations across Surrey, including Newton, Bridgeview, Port Kells, Cloverdale, Campbell Heights and Clayton.

This year’s tour stops are Apollo Custom Manufacturing, Fraser Grain Terminal, Garaventa Lift Canada, Jellybean AutoCrafters, KB Honey Family, Nana’s Kitchen & Hot Sauce, Sunrise Kitchens and Teal Jones Group, with a special feature on the Campbell Heights industrial park by Lee & Associates.

On the Bridgeview-area riverfront, Fraser Grain Terminal is being built as an export facility to annually ship up to 4 million metric tonnes of bulk grain products, including wheat, barley, oil seeds, pulses and other specialty grains, at an existing berth at DP World (formerly Fraser Surrey Docks).

In business for more than two decades, Nana’s is among the largest makers of samosas in B.C., and women account for the large majority of employees there.

The company’s plant is located in Newton, an area that boasts the most businesses in Surrey and close to 25 per cent of the city’s population, noted Anita Huberman, CEO of Surrey Board of Trade.

Elsewhere in Newton, Sunrise Kitchens recently increased its production to 105 kitchens per week with the introduction of robotics, in an expanded manufacturing plant on Comber Way.

In Port Kells, the Teal Jones lumber mill is considered the world’s largest manufacturer of acoustic guitar tops, according to log broker Jack Gardner, among other company successes.

KB Honey moved to the Cloverdale area in 2012 as Canada’s oldest honey brand, and was last year given Hall of Fame status during the BC Food and Beverage Awards.

In Newton, Apollo Custom Manufacturing is busy making food trucks, including a partnership with a Florida-based company that aims to put “ghost kitchens” in parking lots across North America.

Located on 36th Avenue in South Surrey, Garaventa Lift makes elevators and more. Company managment recently decided to keep the manufacturing plant in Surrey after considering a move to the U.S.

