VIDEO: Tourism Langley launches #LangleyFresh campaign to encourage close-to-home visitors

Tourism Langley has launched a six-week marketing campaign called #LangleyFresh to encourage close-to-home visitors.

It’s billed as a celebration of everything the Township of Langley has to offer.

Among other things, the campaign announcement noted that the Township is just a 45-minute drive from the Lower Mainland, and three hours from Kamloops and Penticton.

“Langley offers both the friendliness, beauty and gentle pace of small-town life, and the sort of urban enticements that any big-city dweller can appreciate, including: award-winning wineries, breweries and distilleries; acclaimed restaurants and cafés; first-rate golf, hiking, horseback riding, and many other recreational activities; and some of the most breathtaking mountain and valley vistas in the region.”

Local businesses, residents and visitors are encouraged to use the #LangleyFresh hashtag on social media, with the best shared by Tourism Langley on their website, as well as on Instagram and Facebook.

Tourism Langley has also unveiled a one-minute campaign video called “Reconnect & Refresh” posted to their YouTube channel.

“While everyone is staying safe and sticking close to home this summer, Langley offers the ideal getaway for people of all ages,” said Erinn Kredba, Executive Director of Tourism Langley.

“Whether for a few days or just an afternoon, you’ll find a warmth of hospitality and a diversity of activities in Langley that’s simply unlike anywhere else.”

Tourism Langley is a Destination Marketing Organization (D.M.O.), and not-for-profit society that aims to generate increased visitation, extended stays, more revenues and increased daily expenditures for businesses in the Township of Langley.

Discover Langley City promotes tourism in the smaller municipality.

