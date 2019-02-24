VIDEO: Nanaimo woman fills up her cart in one-minute shopping spree

Yvonne Werning won a Buy-Low Foods contest and went on a $500 shopping spree at the Nanaimo store on Fifth Street on Feb. 23. Here, Werning high-fives Lynn Johnson, store front-end manager. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

A Nanaimo woman battled against the clock and grabbed as many groceries as she could on Saturday.

Yvonne Werning won Buy-Low Foods’ Win Big contest and had one minute to spend $500. Werning, a regular at the Fifth Street store, said after she was notified that she had won the shopping spree, she scouted the University Village Mall store to plan her movements. She went for meat first, with two roasts among her haul, followed by cleaning and then paper towel aisles.

“The boys (her two sons) are taking the roasts home to their wives. I’m invited for dinner,” Werning said with a laugh. “I like my coffee in the morning … I got my dish soap, laundry soap, that’s really about it.”

Lynn Johnson, Buy-Low Foods’ Nanaimo location front-end manager, said the company-wide contest had been running for six weeks, with giveaways every week, with Werning taking home the grand prize.

