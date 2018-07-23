VIDEO: Happy birthday Langley Advance

Today marks 87 years that the Langley Advance has proudly been serving the community of Langley.

A collection of old Langley Advance photos combined with some from the Langley Centennial Museum archives are put together in this video.

Langley Advance has been serving the community of Langley since this day in 1931.

Current day publisher Lisa Farquharson, who was not even a twinkle in her parent’s eye back then, thanked Langley for all the years of support.

“If we were lighting candles on a cake, well, we’d need the fire department,” she said, noting it’s been 87 years since the Advance opened its doors.

Media has definitely changed, and so has the Advance.

“We still have passionate, dedicated reporters who believe that it’s not only important to report the news but that it’s their job to make it interesting,” Farquharson said.

“Whether it’s on our website, through social media, or in print, the Langley Advance continues to be your community news source in Langley.”