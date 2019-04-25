VIDEO: FreshCo opens in Mission

Hundreds line up to check out new grocery store

The new FreshCo grocery store opened its doors in Mission on Thursday morning.

Hundreds of people lined up outside of FreshCo Mission on Thursday morning (April 25) as the new grocery store officially opened its doors.

This is the first FreshCo to open in Western Canada.

The celebration began at 7:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony, which included local dignitaries.

FreshCo Mission franchisee, Randy Krantz, was on hand to offer some opening remarks and to make a donation of $5,000 to St. Joseph’s Food Bank – $1,000 in food and $4,000 in cash.

It was also confirmed that all food and produce that is surplus will be donated to the food bank on an ongoing basis.

FreshCo Mission is located on Lougheed Highway in the old Safeway building.