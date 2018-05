Regional craft breweries gathered at Old Yale Brewing Co. for all-day parking lot party

Derek Arlt (left) and Lorri Grange celebrate a hot sunny day with some regional craft beer during the Fraser Valley Cask Festival at Old Yale Brewing Co. on Saturday.

Beer enthusiasts and families crowded the parking lot in front of Old Yale Brewing Co. on a sunny Saturday for the Fraser Valley Cask Festival.

Entertainment, food, games and craft beer were on hand for participants’ enjoyment.

Some proceeds from the event go to the Ride for Water, which was based at the venue as well on Saturday.