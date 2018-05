Chef Dez talks about the benefits of cooking with charcoal to a crowd at his tent during BC EggFest on Sunday.

The second annual BC EggFest sold out, attracting twice as many guests to the event on Sunday at Grandpappy’s Home Furniture. The gathering of Big Green Egg enthusiasts and cooks from around B.C. showcased the oddly-shaped devices as well as the barbecue skills of “EggHeads”.