Victoria hotel runs unique Valentine’s Day package

Hotel Zed offers to bring the meaning of ‘lunch hour’ to a whole new level from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Valentine’s week with the “nooner package.” (Hotel Zed)

A Victoria hotel is advertising a special “nooner package” for couples looking for a playful way to celebrate during Valentine’s week.

Over the lunch hour, guests get three hours of “heart-pounding, blood-pumping fun” in an eclectic room with four Hotel Zed card games such as Flip ‘n Strip and Spankin’ Royals.

“We thrive on ensuring every guest experience at Hotel Zed fulfills an inner desire to be free-spirited and fun-loving. Our ‘nooner package’ is one way to satisfy those cravings and give guests an inside track to the playful individual they long to be,” said Mandy Farmer, CEO of Hotel Zed.

Hotel Zed has created four sexy card games for couples to “get into the mood” for a steamy Valentine’s getaway.

Couples can also chill out in the lobby listening to vinyl records, writing enticing notes using the typewriters or drawing out the anticipation with board games or ping pong.

The extended lunch break also gives guests access to the indoor pool, waterslide and hot tub, free bike rentals to access the nearby Galloping Goose Regional Trail, and access to pick up and drop off service in the ’67 VW shuttle bus.

