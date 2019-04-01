Victoria Clipper V ferry launches new ‘Vista Class’

Clipper Vacations has added a new middle class option to its Victoria Clipper V, which does trips between Seattle and Victoria. (Clipper Vacations/Facebook)

Taking a trip to Seattle just got a whole lot smoother with the launch of Clipper Vacations new ‘Vista Class.’

Passengers travelling between Seattle and Victoria on the Victoria Clipper V will enjoy a new middle class service starting May 1.

With “spacious leather seats,” “panoramic views” and “ample table seating for small groups,” Vista Class is the Victoria Clipper V’s middle ground between Economy and Comfort Class. Passengers will also have access to locally-sourced goods at the vessel’s gift and duty-free shop as well as the onboard menu and in-seat attendant service.

Passengers sailing Vista Class sit on the upper deck of the vessel and have “quick access to the vessel’s outside deck” to enjoy fresh sea air and stunning Pacific views along their journey. The new seating options also boasts “additional legroom for window seats.”

The Vista Class will cost $10 more per trip than economy tickets.

The Victoria Clipper V’s new ‘Vista Class’ launches May 1. (Clipper Vacations/Twitter)

Launched in 2018, Clipper Vacations says Victoria’s Clipper V has reduced Clipper’s annual sailings by one third “without sacrificing capacity, helping to lessen vessel traffic in the Salish Sea.” The larger vessel has been more resilient to weather, with only two weather cancellations in 2018 compared to an average of 20 the year prior.

“Victoria Clipper V continues to deliver on our desired customer experience across the board,” says David Gudgel, CEO of Clipper. “Vista Class is another step forward as we start in on a series of continuous annual upgrades and improvements to make our vessel the premiere high-speed catamaran ferry service in North America.”

