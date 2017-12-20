Vernon’s Heather Sharpe to lead new women’s business networking group

New women’s business networking group declares: “the sky’s the limit” for women-owned businesses in the Okanagan

Vernon business owner Heather Sharpe has been appointed to lead the Okanagan Chapter of eWomenNetwork as its new managing director. Sharpe,an events manager and marketer says the Okanagan eWomenNetwork chapter will “focus on the needs of businesswomen” in the area, by giving them more meaningful and purpose-driven ways to connect and network.

“Women have a unique way of doing business that supports and lifts while working towards everyone being successful,” said Sharpe in a release following her appointment to the role earlier this month.

“Now, more than ever, women realize that networking is a vital business skill,” added Sandra Yancey, Founder and CEO of Dallas-based eWomenNetwork.

“Women network differently than men, just as we communicate differently. eWomenNetwork has created a relationship-building approach that honours how women like to interact in business. We have created our own systems and strategies that produce the opportunities, results and revenue we women need to make our businesses grow and prosper.”

The Okanagan Chapter of eWomenNetwork now joins 118 other chapters throughout North America, each of which offers monthly Accelerated NetworkingTM events, as well as frequent Strategic Business Introduction workshops and “Breakthroughs over Breakfast” sessions, for its members and their guests.

Founded in 2000 and sponsored worldwide by Microsoft, American Express OPENSM, UPS and Dell, eWomenNetwork is the most-visited women’s business web site and producer of the largest four-day women’s business Conference in North America.

To find out more about eWomenNetwork click here. To find out about upcoming events in Vernon contact Heather Sharpe at HeatherSharpe@ewomennetwork.com.

Morning Star Staff

twitter.com