Vernon Table Tennis Club rallies behind member

John Lu owns/operates Vernon restaurant trying to make a go of business during pandemic

John Lu of the Vernon Table Tennis Club (left), in action during the host club’s 2018 tournament, is the owner of a Vernon restaurant hit by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the club is asking the community to help rally behind Lu. (Photo Submitted)

The Vernon Table Tennis Club is rallying behind one of its members.

John Lu, one of the club’s top local players, owns Asian Avenue restaurant on 32nd Street which, like many businesses, has been hit by the COVID-19 crisis and is creating ways to maintain business as it’s only allowed to offer takeout and delivery service.

“John has been the biggest supporter of our local table tennis group donating lights, nets, and awards at our tournaments,” club spokesman John Neilson said. “He also provided a meal for a group of us at his restaurant at Christmas.”

READ MORE: Kelowna player beats Vernon opponent in table tennis final

Asian Avenue is offering a 15-20 per cent discount on lunch/dinner takeout/delivery orders. Phoning is the best way to order: 250-549-4858 and pick up would be at 4101-32nd Street.

“I’m sure there are many other local businesses in the same difficult situation and we should try to help wherever we can,” Neilson said.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.