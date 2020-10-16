Vernon sewing studio takes advantage of COVID-19 pause

COVID-19 may have paused business as usual for a Vernon company, but it hasn’t slowed owner Dawne Whelpley down.

Now, Copy Cut Fashions Sewing Studio, known for its sewing classes and custom work, is pleased to announce it’s starting classes back starting Oct. 28.

Whelpley said classes are kept small with just three sewers enrolled in each to allow for physical distancing in the quaint and cosy cottage-like sewing studio. Registration is already filling up fast though, Whelpley warned.

Whelpley said so far, she’s noticed all her students are newcomers.

Most of her students, she said, have gone through all the levels and are now sewing on their own.

New to her listing of services this year is a serger class.

Sergers, or seam-finishing machines, can be used to sew an entire garment, but Whelpley said, “They’re tricky to use.”

The pandemic pause hasn’t been all bad, Whelpley said.

It has allowed her to catch up on the Copy Cut Fashions side of the studio. Copy Cut Fashions allows clients to bring in a beloved garment to be replicated.

The pause has also allowed Whelpley to finish some of her own personal projects.

“I was able to get some new pants and new tops made,” she said. “And my Christmas presents are all done. In that way, I can thank COVID.”

The seamstress with more than 60 years of experience is also certified in the Palmer/Pletsch tissue-fitting process, which equips her with the tools to alter any pattern to ensure a perfect fit for any pattern.

“The confidence that comes with a piece of clothing that fits properly is incredible,” she said.

In every level of her class, beginner’s excluded, Whelpley covers the basics of this method of fitting.

“Anyone who needs help with a fitting in any way can come and be fitted,” she said.

Now, as the weather shifts and the seasons change, Whelpley is turning her attention to Christmastime.

Some projects students will work on include stockings, table settings, placement textiles and napkins. Crafting is also a new add for Whelpley, she said.

“We’re adding crafts to it so it’s not just sewing, it’s how to dress it up,” she said.

For more information or to register for classes, visit copycutfashions.com.

READ MORE: Vernon sewing instructor teaches flawless fitting

READ MORE: Vernon woman launches sewing studio

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star