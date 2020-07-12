Wings Restaurant in Vernon holds colouring contests for its youthful patrons. (Photo submitted)

Vernon restaurant winging it with colour

Wings hosts colouring contests where child patrons can win gift certificates

Nine youngsters under the age of 10 will enjoy chicken wings thanks to their artistic talents.

Wings Vernon Restaurant hosts colouring contests and invites kids to the restaurant and enter the contest when they visit Wingz Kidz.

“Wings Vernon loves kids and reminds all kids that you make each day a special day by just your being you,” said Wings spokesperson Sherman Dahl.

Recent winners of $15 gift certificates for Wings Vernon include:

* Christina, age 7;

* Emma, age 9;

* Brooklynn, age 9;

* Daxton, age 5;

* Madeline, age 7;

* Amela, age 4;

* Lanie, age 7;

* Jamie, age 8;

* Emily H., age 7.

