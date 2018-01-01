Vernon multifamily housing project recognized

AIM Development Management and Marketing, operated by the husband and wife duo of Anne and Ian Murphy, was recognized for their introduction of attainable modern multifamily housing in Vernon.

The development located on 28th Street opposite Seaton Secondary has been recognized by the City of Vernon for the 2015 sustainability award and now with a merit award by the Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Building Awards.

Anne, a local realtor for the last seven years, designed The Heights after seeing first-hand the lack of quality multi-family properties available and knowing what discerning buyers were looking for. She realized there was a need for this type and style of home.

“It was apparent that nobody was building quality housing that was priced for the majority of the Vernon population,” Anne said. “We wanted to build something that was unique and that home owners would be proud to call home.”

Relying on project management methodology and working with people in the construction industry that were able to appreciate deliverables and understand a timeline was key in making the development a success. This in turn allowed the developers to keep to their mandate of providing quality housing that was attainable for the majority of the population.

Another key aspect of the success was the proactive work done by the City of Vernon planners in identifying an area that would benefit by new developments and providing incentives to attract developers.

“The Heights project by AIM Development Management is a great example of what the City of Vernon is trying to achieve through the creation of the City Centre Revitalization Tax Exemption program.” said Kevin Poole, manager of economic development and tourism for the City of Vernon. “It’s an excellent infill project that was recognized by council as part of the Sustainability Awards and now by the construction industry at the recent Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Building Awards.”

