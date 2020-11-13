Vernon innovation hub to hold open house next week

The Vernon Innovation & Entrepreneur Workspace, or VIEW, opened Sept. 1 2020 in Vernon’s downtown core. The centre aims to provide a collaborative workspace for North Okanagan entrepreneurs, freelancers and creators. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

If you haven’t checked out Vernon’s new innovation hub yet, now is the time.

The Vernon Innovation & Entrepreneur Workspace (The VIEW) is hosting an open house next week, inviting local entrepreneurs, creators and small business owners to explore the downtown space on 30th Avenue that’s designed to be a flexible environment to collaborate, network and grow.

The open house will take the form of 20-minute tours, which will take place Tuesday, Nov. 17, between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Registrants will get meet the team at The VIEW, tour the workspace and learn more about available mentorship, programs and services. The tour will wrap up with beer or kombucha tasting next door at Marten Brewpub.

The VIEW offers a number of amenities including a boardroom, lounge, kitchen, meeting rooms and office spaces for rent. The space is operated by is operated by Accelerate Okanagan, which also runs the Kelowna Innovation Centre.

To make the event safe and enjoyable amid COVID-19, all open house tours must be booked in advance with a maximum of five people per group. Guests must maintain social distancing, sanitize upon entry and wear a mask or face covering. Masks will be available at the door.

For questions about the event or the health and safety procedures, contact Community Lead Jessica Wicks at jessica@accelerateokanagan.com. More information about The VIEW is available at vernoninnovation.com.

