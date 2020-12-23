The new owner of the Riviera Plaza and Conference Centre – known for years as the Village Green Hotel – is looking for experience personnel to lease the hotel’s pub and/or restaurant. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon hotel looking to lease pub, restaurant

Riviera Plaza and Conference Centre, aka the Village Green Hotel, looking for experience in lessee

Two Vernon staples in a local hotel are up for lease.

The new owner of the Riviera Plaza and Conference Centre – formerly the Village Green Hotel – is looking for experienced persons or companies to lease the 27th Street Grille restaurant and/or The Green Pub.

“We’ve had a few calls of interest,” said realtor Terese Cairns of the Faith Wilson Group, a branch of Christie’s International Real Estate, who is handling the transactions.

“The owner would prefer somebody knowledgeable that has operated a pub or restaurant before, someone who’s savvy with the industry.”

Both the pub and the restaurant were hit hard by COVID-19 in 2020.

The Green Pub has hosted live music and comedy acts with its stage for many years, and also supported local organizations such as Vernon Minor Football by hosting Grey Cup and Super Bowl parties, sponsoring a men’s recreational hockey league team and being the site for company Christmas parties.

The 27th Street Grille was a fixture for hotel guests as well as locals.

READ MORE: Holiday houses popular at Village Green Hotel

READ MORE: Super Sunday at The Green

Vernon Morning Star

