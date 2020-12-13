Vernon chamber video follows day in the life of $100 spent locally

The video comes as part of the chamber's #VoteVernon local shopping campaign

What is the true value of a dollar spent locally?

To illustrate the importance of shopping local amid the pandemic, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce created a video as part of its #VoteVernon campaign, sponsored by Vantage One Credit Union.

The video follows a $100 bill’s journey from the credit union to several local businesses, and shows how that money helps to create jobs, fund local infrastructure and pay taxes.

“Every dollar spent locally is a vote for Vernon to succeed,” the chamber said. Resources for shopping locally, including a list of businesses offering local online shopping, can be found on the chamber’s website.

The chamber has partnered with Okazon to make local online shopping easier than ever. Okazon allows customers to purchase products from a variety of local vendors, build a single cart and go through one checkout before their order is sent via a local courier service.

Contact the Greater Vernon Chamber to list your local online shopping site at info@vernonchamber.ca or by calling 250-545-0771.

