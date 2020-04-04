Vernon businesses get a boost from chamber program

Residents can help businesses, stay in business.

A FanSaves gift certificate program is being utilized by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

“This program allows you to buy gift certificates on an online playform from businesses that are currently open, closed or offering limited services, which you can use in the future once things get back to normal,” the chamber explains.

“The great news is, that local business will receive your money now to help them through these challenging days.”

FanSaves is offering the service for free amid these difficult times, which means 100 per cent of the purchase goes to support the business (minus any credit card fees).

Certificates of $10, $25, $50 and $100 are available.

But because the money directly benefits the business, the certificates are not reimbursed by the chamber or FanSaves if the business does not open in the future.

So far, there are less than a dozen businesses signed up, including: Intermezzo, KT’s O Bento, North Okanagan Skin & Laser Prestige Vernon Lodge, The Georgette Shop, Taco Del Mar, Bean to Cup and The Room Collection.

The chamber is looking for more businesses to sign up, and for those looking to purchase certificates, visit https://www.vernonchamber.ca/purchase-gift-certificate.

