Vernon business unlocks potential

Owner of Vernon Lock & Security Solutions James Haberman (left), presents his team members (from left) Steve McArthur, Aaron Menzies, Russell Herbert, Devin Martin and Rob Nikoloyuk with their accreditation certificates for recent completion of the ALOA Locksmith course. (Submitted Photo)

A Vernon business has gone to great lengths to unlock employee potential.

Five members of the Vernon Lock and Security Solutions team, recently did just that — completing the Fundamentals of Locksmithing training course, hosted by the Associated Locksmiths of America

Owner James Haberman states: “Although locksmithing has been around since ancient times when locksmiths were known as blacksmiths; this original root trade to most modern-day trades, is continuously evolving. There’s nothing more important than keeping up with current technologies, that influence the security industry. Training our team members is just as important.”

As part of their commitment to quality customer service, Vernon Lock and Security Solutions supports and encourages a continuing education program within the company.

The five employees that participated in this course ranged from no locksmithing experience at all to two years of on-the-job exposure. This course covered the basics of key identification and cutting, to developing master key systems and technical safe training.

Unfortunately, B.C. colleges don’t have any accredited courses in this trade. The closest accredited course offerings for locksmithing are in Red Deer, Alta., and Ontario beyond that.

“Having an instructor from the college there, to put on a course in Vernon here just wasn’t possible; we had to think outside the box,” said regional manager Aaron Menzies. “We have a strong connection with our neighbours at ALOA, south of the border. They understand the importance of training and education for next generation locksmiths and were happy to help us out with this problem.”

Vernon Lock and Security Solutions have plans to offer team members an advanced course in locksmithing again in early 2019.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.