Vernon Dodge Jeep and Vernon Kia donate gifts to the kids living at Sage House, NOYFSS. From left: Scott Nicholas of Vernon Dodge, Keith Bonnah of NOYFSS Kim Hempell of NOYFSS, Jan Shumay of NOYFSS and Jim Porcaro of Vernon Dodge. (Contributed)

Vernon auto retailers donate gifts to Sage House

An early Christmas present

Two local auto retailers are making Christmas better for local children living at Sage House. This week, Vernon Dodge Jeep and Vernon Kia donated gifts to the kids living at the regional treatment facility.

Morning Star Staff

twitter.com

Previous story
New help for business and non-profits starts in January
Next story
Another motel sale in Penticton

Just Posted

Older Langley house ought to be saved for rental, owners say

 

Interior Health extends immunization clinics

  • 17 hours ago

 

10 to 15 cm of snow expected to blanket parts of Vancouver Island

  • 17 hours ago

 

Merry Christmas, Surrey!

  • 17 hours ago

 

Most Read