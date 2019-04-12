Vernon auto body shop achieves certification only 5 per cent of Canadian mechanics can

Fix Auto Vernon North has been officially certified by Certified Collision Care, a non-profit consumer advocacy organization for maintaining the right tools, equipment, training, and facilities necessary to repair the participating Automaker brand vehicles according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

Adding to their credentials, Fix Auto Vernon North is also certified by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Nissan Canada, Kia. To become certified by the various automakers, Fix Auto Vernon North passed the rigorous certification process essential to help ensure a proper and safe repair of the new generation of advanced vehicles.

Less than five per cent of body shops across the nation are able to meet the stringent requirements to become officially certified and recognized. The certified network is made up exclusively of best-in-class collision repair businesses that have met or exceeded the strict requirements of the Certification program.

“This certification supports our reputation for superior customer service serving our community. We are your neighbors and friends, so it is important to provide our customers with the peace of mind that their vehicles are being repaired correctly by highly trained professionals that care about them,” said Fix Auto Vernon North Owner, The Davis/Miller Group.

The certification criteria are based upon auto manufacturer requirements. These are critical to ensure the vehicle fit, finish, durability, value and safety following an accident. As new model vehicles are being introduced that use light weight high strength materials and advanced technology, a proper repair according to manufacturer specification is even more important than ever to ensure the passenger safety and proper performance of the vehicle. Auto manufacturers want to ensure that consumers have the option of Certified Collision Repair wherever they live, work, or travel.

“Consumers need the confidence and peace of mind to know their vehicle is being repaired by a shop that has what it takes to ensure the vehicle safety. Fix Auto Vernon North is officially a Collision Care Provider™,” said Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance Collision Care™. “They represent the standard by which all other body shops are measured.”

Fix Auto Vernon North is located at 6252 Pleasant Valley Rd.

