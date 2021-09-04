Valley music school offering online, some ‘on location’ classes

Motif Music Studios, once located in the heart of Tin Town, is now an online music school

For many Comox Valley businesses, the past year has required innovation, adaptability and gymnast-like flexibility.

Motif Music Studios, once located in the heart of Tin Town, is now an online music school accepting music students across Canada and into the USA.

Their values are still the same with a focus on celebrating individual strengths, encouraging excellence, nurturing creativity and building community through music learning.

Families in the Comox Valley have truly come alongside this vibrant local business and adapted with such enthusiasm and kindness.

Alongside their online programs, they’ve also added the first of their ‘on location’ classes this fall for Comox Valley students looking for enriched music programs for violin.

Motif Music Studios is offering group violin lessons alongside well-loved music educator, cellist and conductor, Helena Jung. These classes will be on-location classes offered at the Comox Valley Presbyterian Church location in Comox.

These group violin classes offer the opportunity to learn the violin in a supportive group environment to build community through music learning.

For more information, visit www.motifmusicstudios.com/what-we-offer

Comox Valley Record