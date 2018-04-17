Valemount ski resort hits delay

Construction on Valemount Glacier resort has been pushed back until the summer of 2019

Concept drawing shows proposed layout of Valemount Glacier Resort in the Premier Range west of Valemount. Construction of the project has been pushed back until next year.

By Times Staff

Construction on Valemount Glacier Destinations ski and sightsee resort (VGD) has been pushed back until the summer of 2019, according to an article in Valemount’s Rocky Mountain Goat newspaper.

The article quotes VGD spokesperson Tommaso Oberti of the resort’s design firm Pheidias Project Management.

Last summer, Oberti said they planned to start construction this summer.

He added it would take two years of construction before the resort will open to the public.

The Province signed VGD’s Master Development Agreement in 2017, which opened the way for construction.

As reported in a government news release last year, the company is looking for approximately $100 million in initial financing to build the Valemount resort’s first phase.

At full build-out, VGD would create public access to large glaciers at over 3,000 m elevation – the only such access in North America. The resort would have the largest vertical drop in North America. VGD says it would be a year-round skiing and sightseeing destination, welcoming visitors from nearby national parks and from around the world.

According to the article in the Goat, Oberti will be in Valemount Wednesday, April 18 to attend the Valemount Chamber of Commerce’s annual general meeting.

