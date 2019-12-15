Untrending: You have arrived at so sorry to hear

I admit it, my car is smarter than I am.

This is evidenced by my seeming ineptitude at installing the supposedly simple apps that enable the GPS system to function, and connect me to the calling, music, mapping, and messages functions in my iPhone.

I know the more tech-savvy of you out there are probably rolling your eyes, but I’m no slouch either and it truly took several days to get the system running (somewhat) smoothly.

The lease for my previous car was up in October and I decided to treat myself to a 2020 hybrid.

I’ve been wanting to make the switch to a hybrid for some time now.

There is no question that this is, at least, a small personal step toward safeguarding our precious planet, and the new models are not only cost-effective in terms of mileage, but safer to drive.

Along with a gorgeous multimedia display and the (supposedly) efficient integration of the aforementioned apps, some of the features include a high-quality backup camera, automatic blind spot notifications, lane departure and steering wheel correction assist, automatic high-beam, and a pre-collision avoidance system that is also designed to detect bicycles in daytime situations, as well as vehicles and pedestrians in both daytime and low-light situations – helping to prevent or mitigate a collision.

Not only is my new baby a smart, comfy, speedy, Barcelona-red beauty, she is also making me a safer and better driver.

Also, I’m flush with cash, as I’m saving on fuel costs and insurance fees.

I thought about going full electric, but I’m not quite ready to deal with range anxiety. Yes, it’s a thing. It’s the fear of being stranded in an electric vehicle.

The self-charging hybrid is the right choice for me, and, despite the user challenges I love the technology it comes with.

Notionally, these smart apps can be voice-activated, but the system is definitely not foolproof.

Recently, a dear friend who has been going through a hard time came for an overnight visit. We went for a drive and I asked Siri, my Apple voice assistant, to give us directions home.

Siri asked me, “What home?” at the same time as my friend was relaying some of her difficulties.

I answered Siri with, “Vicki’s home,” then responded to my friend with, “I’m so sorry to hear that.”

As a result, the home destination on my in-car mapping is permanently named “so sorry to hear,” as in “five kilometres to so sorry to hear” or “you have arrived at so sorry to hear.”

It is fairly common knowledge that Siri is not the smartest of the smart assistants. But in this case, I’m not entirely sure the problem is hers.

I’ve yet to track down how I can correct this. I’d far prefer to call my home something like The Cosy Cottage or the McLeod Mews, but as of this writing, neither I, nor my local smartphone tech expert can figure this one out.

