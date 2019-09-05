Union Bay’s Two Eagles Lodge recognized by TripAdvisor

Two Eagles Lodge Bed & Breakfast is the recipient of the 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

This award program, which started in 2011, distinguishes businesses that are consistently excellent – having earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Two Eagles has earned this distinction for nine consecutive years, earning its status in the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame.

“We’re so happy that we make our guests feel at home and serve as their ambassadors for exploring the Island,” said Steve Touhey, co-owner of Two Eagles. “We are particularly grateful, however, that they take the time to leave reviews for us once they are home.

“These reviews help other travelers for sure, but the comments are the reason TripAdvisor acknowledges us each year with this distinction. We are so appreciative.”

“This recognition allows TripAdvisor to publicly recognize businesses that prioritize the customer experience to help travelers confidently experience the most highly reviewed places to eat, stay and explore,” said Neela Pal, vice-president of brand, TripAdvisor.

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

Two Eagles maintains a five-star rating, with more than 325 five-star reviews.

Two Eagles Lodge is situated on a 12-acre hobby farm across from Denman Island, overlooking Baynes Sound with the coastal mountains in the distance.

Built for purpose by Carolyn and Steve Touhey in 2007, Two Eagles has earned numerous awards, including the Comox Valley Record‘s Reader’s Choice award for “Best B&B” for three consecutive years and the “Best Outdoor Wedding Reception Venue” in the 2018 Vancouver Island Wedding Awards, two BBB Torch Awards, and Vancouver Island Business Excellence awards for tourism and hospitality.