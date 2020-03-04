Ucluelet’s ANAF pays off debt, looking to hire

ANAF executive board members Kasia Kromka, left, and Bronwyn Kelleher, fly the Unit 293 flags outside the veterans hall on Peninsula. (Nora O’Malley photo)

Ucluelet’s Army Navy and Air Force Veterans Club (ANAF) is holding aces.

On Feb. 24 during their AGM, vice president Bronwyn Kelleher said they paid off the last of a $10,000 debt to B.C. ANAF Head Command, and for the first time since 2014, the members clubhouse is turning a profit.

“Friday night drank us out of debt,” said Kelleher.

When Officials Sports Lounge shut down in January 2019, notes Kelleher, the ANAF took over Coral’s Karaoke contract, and that made a huge financial impact.

“The bar is at a point were it’s running well. We have a lot of events booked and we have a good roster of [volunteer] bartenders,” she said, adding that while the bartenders are not paid, they get to keep all the tips.

Kelleher went on to say that the bar is making enough money where it can support having paid position.

“We’re looking to be hiring a part-time bar manager. Someone who is organized, has the time, and knows how to work with volunteers,” she said.

Executive board member Kasia Kromka said she has high hopes for 2020.

“We don’t want to just be a bar though,” notes Kromka. “We are open to anything. Do your own adventure.”

While the ANAF serves the town as a local tavern, hosting live music, Tuesday dart nights, and Friday Karaoke, Kromka says the ANAF can be booked for all sorts of community events or family gatherings.

They also host all sorts of kids events (free Santa photos, rainy day play days) and this June, they plan to amp up the second showing of the Father’s Day Chili Cook Off by bringing in kegs from Ucluelet Brewery and live music.

2019 FIVE ALARM CHILI COOK OFF: Heartwood Food Outfitter’s Nick Meunier, left, and Anthony Pugh beat out five other restaurants to win the Judges Choice for their hearty chili. Dustin Riley owner of the Blue Room Bistro won the People’s Choice for his campfire style chili. Organized by Kasia Kromka from Solidarity Snacks and hosted by Bronwyn Kelleher and Ucluelet’s ANAF Unit #293, the first annual Father’s Day event raised $1,345 for the Ucluelet Volunteer Fire Brigade.

The ANAF has been operating on a volunteer basis since 1948. About five years ago, the veterans hall almost closed due to its financial woes. But Kelleher and Kromka swooped in a breathed new life into the community hub.

“[The ANAF] was a flailing, drowning eagle in the harbour after a stormy night,” Kelleher recalls.

“We saw an institution of Ukee almost close,” said Kromka. “It wasn’t its time. We didn’t want to see it close in our generation.”

A new cenotaph made from Davison Plaza bricks is coming to the venue by Remembrance Day 2020, notes Kelleher.

Anyone interested in hosting a weekly night or special event is encouraged to contact Kelleher at 250-726-4217 or send a direct message to the Army, Navy, & Airforce Veterans Club #293 on Facebook.

Memberships to ANAF are $35 a year and members get reduced door cover, cheaper drinks, and can bring up to four guests.

