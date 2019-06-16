U.K.-based flair added to South Surrey puppy training

Trainer Chirag Patel gets a kiss from 14-week-old Ben, a Swiss mountain dog, during a workshop Tuesday night in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

A South Surrey parking lot was transformed into a puppy training ground this week, complete with an “internationally renowned animal trainer and behaviour specialist.”

Ocean Park Dog Training hosted London, England-based Chirag Patel for a workshop in the 2400-block of King George Boulevard Tuesday.

He was “here to teach local dog trainers,” OPDT’s Bonnie Hartney said in a news release.

Hartney – who advocates “force-free, reward based” training – told Peace Arch News Wednesday that the Practical Puppy Training Workshop was “a success,” with Patel’s attendance drawing participants from as far as Whistler.

“The parking lot was filled with puppies, their guardians and dog trainers,” Hartney said by email. “It was a lovely sight.”