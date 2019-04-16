Two new appointments to the Comox Valley Airport Commission board

The Comox Valley Airport Commission (CVAC) has announced two new appointments to the board - Dr. Nancy Arsenault, as a member at large, and Ms. Wendy Lewis CPA, CA, as a local governments nominee.

The Comox Valley Airport Commission (CVAC) has announced two new appointments to the board – Dr. Nancy Arsenault, as a member at large, and Ms. Wendy Lewis CPA, CA, as a local governments nominee.

Both are for three-year terms, which began April 1, 2019.

Arsenault is the managing partner of the Tourism Café Canada, and brings a wealth of experience in tourism and destination development.

“I’ve been flying into the Comox airport for 30 years to visit my family and love its small town feel with big town efficiency,” she said. “As a tourism professional, I know the vital role an airport plays in the community and region. I look forward to bringing a unique perspective to the board and contributing to the long-term success of the airport.”

Lewis is a partner, private enterprise and regional leader succession services, MNP Vancouver Island, with more than 20 years of experience in public practice, providing strategic business advice across many sectors.

“The airport is a tremendous asset for our community through the economic and social benefits it provides to local business and residents,” said Lewis. “I use the airport regularly and look forward to the opportunity to work with the CVAC board to ensure it continues to meet the needs of our community and the surrounding region.”

“The new board members bring a wealth of experience that will round out the expertise needed to provide sound oversight and vision for the future of the Comox Valley Airport,” said board chair, Frank van Gisbergen.

The Comox Valley Airport Commission is the governing authority for the operation of the Comox Valley Airport. The nine-member Commission is broadly representative of the Comox Valley community and its members are nominated by the City of Courtenay, the Town of Comox, the Village of Cumberland, the Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD), the Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Comox Valley Economic Development Society (CVEDS).