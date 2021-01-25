Tourism Vancouver Island taking over management of Vancouver Island Visitor Centre

Submission
Tourism Vancouver Island (TVI) has taken over management of the Vancouver Island Visitor Centre.
Comox Valley Economic Development Society (CVEDS) and TVI have entered into a service agreement whereby TVI will manage the Vancouver Island (Comox Valley) Visitor Centre as well as manage tourism marketing for the communities in the Comox Valley. This agreement took effect Jan. 1, 2021 and will be in place for two years.
“This agreement provides for short-term support for Comox Valley Economic Development Society, Comox Valley municipalities and the businesses it engages with, during a time of organizational change,” said Bill Anglin, chair of the Comox Valley Destination Marketing Advisory Committee. “As CVEDS also navigates the effects and challenges of the pandemic on our local economy and tourism industry, our need for assistance with visitor support and recovery marketing is compounded.”
Such an arrangement is not unique.
Examples of past and current Tourism Vancouver Island service agreements include: governance structures for Tourism Ucluelet, marketing services for the Regional District of Mount Washington (Vancouver Island North Tourism), brand identity development for Homalco Wildlife & Cultural Tours, and visitor services for the City of Nanaimo.