Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Tanja Halsall

Tanja Halsall launched Potentia HR with a mission to help people and organizations reach their potential. (Contributed)

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Potentia, is the Latin root word for Potential, translated as “the power of possibility.”

Tanja Halsall launched Potentia HR with the mission of helping people and organizations reach their potential through progressive people and culture practices.

In addition to supporting businesses, Tanja works within the Faculty of Management at UBCO as an adjunct professor and previously a personal development coach and instructor within the Masters of Management program.

Tanja volunteers her time graciously. Currently, she is a board director and executive committee member with Accelerate Okanagan.

From 2011 to 2017, she was a director on the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation board.

Within her business, Tanja supports many charities and non-profit organizations.

With a passion for giving back, she provides charities with a nfp rate, and donates 10 per cent of fees back to their organization.

With a Chartered Professional in Human Resources designation (CPHR), a Senior Certified Professional designation with the Society of Human Resource Management (worldwide), Masters of Arts in Leadership (MA), Post- Diploma in Human Resource Management, and a coaching program certificate from the European Mentorship and Coaching Council, Tanja is committed to lifelong learning and striving for excellence.

During her time with Grant Thornton LLP, Tanja received a Community Service Award for Western Canada. In a letter written to support her nomination, Doug Rankmore, the KGH Foundation CEO wrote: “I think it’s important to say that there are few volunteers who have contributed so widely and so deeply to an organization. Tanja has left her mark on the KGH Foundation and in doing so has created a legacy of impact in Kelowna.”

While Tanja has also been featured in the cover story of People Talk Magazine, she believes the recognition from clients and referrals are the best honours.

Kelowna Capital News